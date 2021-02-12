OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $92.88 on Top Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for approximately $92.88 or 0.00193997 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $53.51 million and $4.94 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00279617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00089074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.82 or 1.02567096 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,140 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

