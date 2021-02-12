ODEM (ODE) Market Cap Achieves $5.16 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $4,197.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 119.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.01102023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.10 or 0.05796537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019898 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

