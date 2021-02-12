Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.68). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

