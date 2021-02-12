ODUWA Market Cap Hits $2.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $15,299.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,814.79 or 0.99888601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00080273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 184.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015011 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

