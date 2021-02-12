Odyssey (OCN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 188.8% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $1.16 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00101916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00091907 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,324.57 or 1.02665844 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.