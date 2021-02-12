Odyssey Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $1.07 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 157.7% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00280593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00106565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00081507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00091803 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,429.98 or 1.01368710 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

