Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

