Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $7.45 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 177.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00015655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 282.6% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.03 or 1.00018642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

