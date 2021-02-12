Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.48

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.48 and traded as high as $36.30. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 13,710 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $265.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.