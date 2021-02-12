OIN Finance (OIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00280169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00105706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00091973 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,259.95 or 1.00757800 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

