OKB Price Tops $9.17 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $550.02 million and $268.05 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $9.17 or 0.00019221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.92 or 0.01109014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00057698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.92 or 0.05736564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027406 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019470 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.