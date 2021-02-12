OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.25. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 35,324 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.35. The firm has a market cap of £61.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25.

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) Company Profile (LON:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

