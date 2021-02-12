Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $45,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 463,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $217.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

