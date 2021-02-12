Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 7,665 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$103.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

