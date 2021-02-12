Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 39,605 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,180,000 after buying an additional 200,076 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after buying an additional 536,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,682,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,794,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.08. 25,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

