Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

BSCP stock remained flat at $$22.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,646. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.