Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 6,652 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 659,638 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 303,634 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,887,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. 5,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

