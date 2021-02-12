Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 70,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 137,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

