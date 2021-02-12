Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.66. 4,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,051. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.13 and a 200-day moving average of $238.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

