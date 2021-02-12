Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

