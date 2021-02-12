Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,857,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

