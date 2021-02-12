Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 96,399 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 794,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,327,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,515 shares during the last quarter.

VPL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.05.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

