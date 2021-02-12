Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2,028.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.64. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,491. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $332.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.71.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

