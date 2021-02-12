Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 8.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.09% of Copart worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.07. 8,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,466. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

