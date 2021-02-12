Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 533 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 276.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $378.33. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,346. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $378.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.