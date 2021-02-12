Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 691 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $18.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $591.12. 66,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.68 and a 200-day moving average of $416.88. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.