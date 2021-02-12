Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 9,725 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 79,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,124. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.