Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.91. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 17,300 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) news, insider Boeckh Investments Inc. sold 107,500 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$92,568.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,412,290.11.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.