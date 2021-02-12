Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Up 198.0% in January

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OLNCF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.