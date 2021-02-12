Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.41% of Omnicom Group worth $54,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $66.02 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.