OncoCyte Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

OCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

OCX stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $386.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OncoCyte by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

