Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock Price Down 17%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s stock price dropped 17% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 953,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 898% from the average daily volume of 95,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

ONCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

