ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Reduced by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,880 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 4.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.09% of ONEOK worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 19,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,974. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

