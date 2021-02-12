OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Hits $4.49 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $765,261.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.87 or 0.01103650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.19 or 0.05789724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019611 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

