Open Platform 24 Hour Volume Reaches $85,132.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.10 million and $85,132.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.68 or 0.01105022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006454 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.73 or 0.05814204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019561 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

