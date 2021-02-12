Oppenheimer Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $350.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $316.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.94 and a 200 day moving average of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $318.75.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

