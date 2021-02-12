Oppenheimer Comments on Aramark’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.69 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

