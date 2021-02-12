Oppenheimer Comments on Isoray, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Isoray in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Isoray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $1.63 on Friday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $142.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

