OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.34. Approximately 221,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 240,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The firm has a market cap of $866.35 million, a PE ratio of -150.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

