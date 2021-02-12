Opus Tops 24-Hour Volume of $236.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Opus has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $256,285.86 and $236.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.89 or 0.05499093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

