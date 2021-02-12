Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Up 7.8%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.00. 929,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 825,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

