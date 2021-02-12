OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $989.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.