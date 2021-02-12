Orbitcoin Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $709,696.61 and $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

