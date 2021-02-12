Orbitcoin Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $709,696.61 and $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,841.85 or 0.99891092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.31 or 0.01155283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00368859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00227758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00079515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

