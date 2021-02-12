Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.61. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 16,471 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

