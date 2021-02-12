Orchard Therapeutics plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $798.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 374,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

