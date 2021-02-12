Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $258.34 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $258.34 million and approximately $237.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

