O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $433.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.