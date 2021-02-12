Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 7%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 823,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 961,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

ORGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 over the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Organogenesis by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 63,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

