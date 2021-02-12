Origo (OGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Origo has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $1.52 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

